Vivo Y15s budget smartphone with Android 11 (Go edition) launched

Vivo recently launched a new entry-level smartphone in Singapore. The Y-series from Vivo has consistently offered entry-level devices. The Vivo Y15s smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display and has a 13-megapixel dual-camera setup on the rear side.

The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery that offers 10W charging support. It offers a 20:9 larger aspect ratio HD+ display, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The front face of the smartphone has a water-drop-shaped notch for the front camera. The Y15s measures 163.96×75.2×8.28mm and weighs just 179 grams.

Vivo Y15s comes in Wave Green and Mystic Blue colour options and retails for SGD 179 (approx. Rs. 10,000) in Singapore. It is already up for grabs from Vivo and partnering retailers in the country.

For optics, the Vivo Y15s gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel macro camera with a 4cm focal length, and an LED flash. The camera features Pano, Face Beauty, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, and other modes.

Powering the handset under the hood there is an octa-core Helio P35 processor that is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device also has microSD card support for further storage expansion.

In related news, Vivo has finally announced the launch of V23e on its official website in Vietnam. The Vivo V23e is the successor of the affordable Vivo V21. The V23e price in Vietnam is set at 8,490,000 VND (roughly Rs 28,000). The device comes in a single 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage. It is available in two colours: Moonlight Shadow (Black) and Sunrise Melody (Blue Rose).

The phone is ultra-slim at just 7.36mm thickness and weighs only 172 grams. Currently, the smartphone is only listed in Vietnam, with no expected sale date announced yet.