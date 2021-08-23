Vivo Y33s with 50-megapixel triple camera, 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 17,990

Vivo Y33s has been launched in India as the company's latest entrant to the mid-range segment. Priced at Rs 17,990, the new Vivo smartphone boasts a slim form factor with a total of 8.0 mm thickness. Another USP is a triple-lens camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel "Super Night" sensor that claims of superior results in low-light photography.

Vivo Y33s adds to Vivo's list of recent phone launches in India. Just last week, the company announced the Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh battery in the same price segment, retailing for Rs 15,490. The Y33s comes as a step-up option, with an improved display, camera and processor.

Here are more details on the Vivo Y33s.

Vivo Y33s price, availability and launch offers

Vivo Y33s has been priced at Rs 17,990 for a single storage option and will be available in two colour options - Mirror Black and Midday Dream. The device will go on sale on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting August 23, 2021.

Vivo has put up launch offers on the Y33s. Buyers can avail of Rs 1500 cashback on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards till September 30. Vivo also offers benefits of up to Rs 7,000 for Jio users on the device's purchase. Online buyers can avail of up to Rs 1500 exchange bonus and no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months.

Vivo Y33s specifications

Vivo Y33s sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels) resolution LCD screen. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor that runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can further be expanded using an external microSD to up to 1TB. It also features Vivo's Extended RAM 2.0 that makes use of "up to 4GB idle ROM space" for an efficient performance under heavy use.

For those seeking photography, Y33s features a triple-camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh and a 2-megapixel super macro lens. Vivo claims to have used a "Super Night algorithm with noise reduction technology" on the main sensor, to deliver better photos even in low-light conditions. The technology is also featured on the device's 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Vivo Y33s is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W Fast Charge support. Despite this, it features an 8 mm thickness and a 182 grams weight. Connectivity options on the phone include 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, OTG and NFC in select countries.