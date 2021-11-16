Vivo Y50t with 48-megapixel camera launched, priced at roughly Rs 16,000

Vivo has silently unveiled the Vivo Y50t smartphone in China. Recently, the company has been mainly focusing on launching 5G-enabled phones in the Chinese market. However, the Y50t is a 4G LTE phone.

The device comes in a single storage configuration and two colour options. The new Vivo smartphone sports a hole-punch display at the top left corner of the screen. It also has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The Vivo Y50t smartphone sports a mammoth 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that delivers an impressive Full HD+ with 1080 x 2480 pixels resolution, coupled with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 1500:1 contrast ratio. Aside from that, the smartphone has a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The rear camera module of the Y50t has a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is fitted with a front selfie camera of 8-megapixel. The device comes with security features like face unlock and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 10 OS and OriginOS 1.0.

The Y50t packs a powerful Snapdragon 720G chipset under the hood. The phone ships with 8GB of RAM. The phone supports 4GB extended RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage capacity.

The Y50t is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 18W charging through a microUSB port. It comes with other features such as 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,399 in China (approx. Rs 16,000). The device is launched in two gradient shades of Blue and Black. The smartphone will be going on sale in China soon.

