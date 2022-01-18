Vivo Y55 with MediaTek 700 chip, 5000mAh battery launched

Vivo has been constantly expanding its Y-series that is mostly composed of smartphones with an intermediary or low-end specs but capable batteries. The company introduced the Vivo Y55s 5G with a large 6,000 mAh battery.

Vivo has now added a new smartphone to its Y series with the launch of the Vivo Y55 5G. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.58 inch LCD Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The Vivo Y55 5G runs Android 12 and is powered by a 5000mAh battery. The Vivo Y55 5G supports proprietary fast charging.

The phone also receives Memory Consolidation 2.0 (translated) which can allocate 1 GB of storage to be used like RAM for the proper functioning of the smartphone. There is also Multi-Turbo 5.0 to further enhance the performance of the phone.

The rear camera system of the smartphone sports a 50 megapixel primary camera, which is coupled with a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. The Vivo Y55 comes preinstalled with Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with FunTouch OS 12 UI.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and USB Type-C port.

The Vivo Y55 5G is priced at NTD 7,990, which is approximately Rs 21,500, however, its price in India is not known yet.

