Vivo Y56 with 50-megapixel super night camera launched in India, price set under Rs 20,000

Vivo has added yet another mid-range smartphone to the Y-series. The company launched Y56 in India. The smartphone features a stylish design and comes with a host of interesting features. The Vivo Y56 comes with an extended RAM 3.0 and an attractive camera panel featuring a Super Night Camera and a large 5000 mAh battery.



Talking about the new launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, "We are delighted to add yet another product to our Y-series portfolio. Aligned with our goal of offering accessible innovation to our young consumers, we are introducing an all-new stylish and trendy device. vivo Y56 5G is the first-ever 5G device in the Y-series to come under Rs 20K price segment. With vivo Y56, we wish to reach out to an even larger audience and give them an opportunity to experience the latest technologies."

Vivo Y56: Price and availability

The Vivo Y56 has been launched Rs 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase at vivo India's e-store and across all partner retail stores starting today. The smartphone will be available in two color variants, including – Orange Shimmer and Black Engine. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to Rs 1,000 from ICICI, SBI and Kotak Mahindra.

Vivo Y56: Specifications

The Vivo Y56 features a 6.58-inch (16.72 cm) FHD+ display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 5G chipset that clocks at up to 2.2 GHz coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Y56 runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 which is based on the Android 13 Platform out of the box. In the battery department, the Vivo Y56 houses a 5000mAh battery combined with 18W fast-charging to ensure smooth and long-lasting performance.

In terms of camera, the Vivo Y56 features a 50 megapixel night main camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera that helps to capture sharp and clear photos during the day and at night. On the front, it features a 16MP camera that is capable of capturing vibrant and high-res selfie Images to save precious life moments.

The Y56 comes with a host of features including Super Night camera mode, Bokeh flare portrait, Professional viewfinder system among others to enhance the camera capabilities.



