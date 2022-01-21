Vivo Y75 5G may launch in India on Republic Day, likely to be a mid-range smartphone

Vivo Y75 5G is reportedly the next device in the brand's launch timeline. The Vivo Y75 5G was recently listed on the BIS website, hinting towards the imminent launch. And now, a fresh leak has appeared to suggest the launch timeline and a few key specifications as per which Vivo Y75 may be offered with the Dimensity 700 chipset and a 5000mAh battery. The phone may launch during the end of January, possibly on January 26.

Mysmartprice revealed the information in a new report. Vivo is yet to drop any hints, even though the launch is expected to be around the corner. The report states that the upcoming Y75 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 7nm manufacturing process and clocked at 2.2GHz. The phone is said to come with 8GB RAM, but there may be a 6GB RAM model as well at the time of launch.

The Vivo Y75 5G is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup. However, the camera specifications are still under wraps. It is being presumed that the phone may have a 48-megapixel, 50-megapixel or 64-megapixel main camera.

The Vivo Y75 5G could be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. It may run Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. The Vivo Y75 is expected to be a mid-range device. It is likely to be offered in a design similar to that of the other Y-series phones.

The Vivo Y21A is the latest Y series device in India. It has a 6.51-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by the Helio P22 chipset and paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. While at the front, there's an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Vivo Y21A gets a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support.