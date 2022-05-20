Vivo Y75 launched in India with 44-megapixel selfie camera, 44W fast charging: Price, specifications

Vivo Y75 has arrived in India as the company's latest mid-range offering. The new Vivo Y75 comes with notable features such as a 44-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel rear camera in what could be the company's attempt to lure photography enthusiasts. The phone also brings fast-charging technology for the battery, so if you are someone who is mostly travelling, Y75 can be considered.

The launch of the Y75 comes shortly after Vivo unveiled its 2022 flagship phones, X80 and X80 Pro, in India. The top-end Vivo X80 Pro is the company's answer to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 13. But its top-end features come at a high price, unlike the Vivo Y75, which not only has a premium design but also has a pretty good set of specifications that will appeal to you for much less.

Vivo Y75 price in India

The Vivo V75 costs Rs 20,999 for the only variant that comes in two colours, Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves. You can buy Y75 starting today on Flipkart, Vivo India's online store, and from shops near you. There is also an offer that you can get if you make the purchase before May 31, 2022. On using an ICICI Bank, SBI, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard card, you will get "additional benefits" of up to Rs 1,500. It is, however, not clear if this is a cashback or an instant discount.

Vivo Y75 specifications

The Vivo Y75 is a mid-range phone that comes with a 2.5D flat frame design and a narrow bezel display. It has a 6.44-inch FullHD AMOLED display that the company claims offers a "spectacular immersive experience for content consumption." It is noteworthy that this display does not support a higher refresh rate, so it is stuck to the good old 60Hz. While regular apps do not show a difference when used at 60Hz and 90Hz, games are where you will miss the latter.

Powering the Vivo Y75 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which is a 4G chipset. If you are not bothered by the fact that there is no 5G on this phone, the Y75 could be a good option. The phone uses 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, along with support for a microSD card. The phone also supports dynamic RAM expansion up to 4GB, which gives phones a little breather when multitasking.

You get three cameras on the Vivo Y75. There is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel super macro camera. Vivo claims the phone supports AI-powered features on its camera, but the biggest highlight is the 44-megapixel camera, which — with features such as AI Face Beauty, Steadiface Selfie, Video Face Beauty, Picture-in-Picture, and Dual View — offers good utility to vloggers. The Vivo Y75 is powered by a 4050mAh battery that charges at up to 44W speed using the company's bundled charger.