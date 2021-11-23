Vodafone Idea announces hike in mobile recharge plans for prepaid users

Vodafone Idea, better known as Vi, has hiked its mobile tariffs for prepaid connections just a day after Airtel. The new mobile tariffs will come into effect from November 25, which is a day ahead of when Airtel's plans will change for prepaid customers. Vi's new prepaid plans are nominally cheaper than Airtel's new plans, but some plans are valued similarly. For instance, the cheapest Rs 79 plan will now cost Rs 99, offering limited local and STD calls for 28 days alongside 200MB of data.

The highest value recharge plan of Rs 2,399 will now cost you Rs 2,899, according to Vi's rejig of prepaid plans. Vodafone Idea is charging only Rs 100 less than Airtel will for the annual plan, which offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls alongside 1.5GB per day and 100 SMS per day. So, if you are planning to recharge your Vi number with an annual plan, do it before November 25 to save Rs 500.

Developing...