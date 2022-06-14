Vodafone Idea announces SonyLIV Premium Add-on Pack for postpaid users

Vodafone Idea has announced the SonyLIV Premium add-on pack for postpaid as well as prepaid users. The Sony Liv premium subscription can be availed by anyone who has a postpaid or a prepaid user. Ever since the price of prepaid plans was hiked, subscribers look for options that include every benefit. Plans that offer free subscription to OTT apps are most preferred by users. Most plans these days try to include all the benefits such as unlimited calling, free SMS, and others.

Vodafone is offering a SonyLIV premium add-on pack for postpaid users at Rs 100 for 30 days. The new Postpaid special plan offers 30-day access to SonyLIV premium content clubbed with 10GB of free data at a monthly subscription fee of just Rs.100, which gets added to the user's postpaid bill. Vi Postpaid Users can now binge watch popular movies, shows, live sports, exclusive content and more on both mobile and TV. So, this is primarily a special subscription plan that can be added to your existing prepaid plan. For instance, if you are active on a Rs 499 postpaid plan, you can pay Rs 100 extra and get a free subscription to Sony Liv for 100 days. You will have to pay the amount of the final bill.

Talking about SonyLiv, Vodafone Idea said in a statement, "From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, UFC to originals like Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3; regional content like Salute, Kaanekkaane, Shantit Kranti and James and international shows The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island and Magpie Murders, SonyLIV has a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age groups and interests.In addition to this, Vi offers a rich content library for its customers under Vi Movies & TV (Vi MTV) on the Vi app. ViMTV app has 450+ live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps."

Prepaid users can also get SonyLIV Premium by paying Rs 82 for 30 days. The plan can be added to the existing prepaid plan. However, you will have to pay Rs 82 over your existing prepaid plan.