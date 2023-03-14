Vodafone-idea brings 2 new affordable prepaid plans with unlimited calls, up to 6GB data

Vodafone-idea is still struggling to roll out 5G and compete with its rivals – Airtel and Reliance Jio. While the telecom operator is facing challenges rolling out 5G service for its customers, it just launched 2 new prepaid plans. The plans are worth Rs 289 and Rs 429. Both these new Vodafone-idea plans are now available for purchase in Vi store and authorised Vi retail outlets.

Both these prepaid plans are launched under Vodafone's Truly Unlimited category, which means that these plans offer unlimited voice calling. The new Vodafone plans offer up to 6GB of data, up to 1,000 SMS with a validity of up to 78 days. Let's take a look at all the offerings of the two new Vodafone plans.

Vodafone Rs 289 plan: The plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits, which is evident since the plan has been launched under Vodafone's Truly Unlimited category. Some of the other offerings of the new Vodafone-idea plan include -- 600 SMS benefits, 4GB of data for a validity of 48 days. It should be noted that there is no per day cap on the data usage, which means that users opting for the plan will get 4GB of data for 48 days.

Coming to the expensive Rs 429 Vodafone plan now. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 6GB of data, and 1,000 SMS. These benefits are offered for a validity period of 78 days. Even in this plan, Vodafone doesn't offer per day cap on data usage, which means that users opting for the plan will get 6GB data for 78 days.

Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer similar priced plans for their customers. So, Vodafone has tough competition out there. To compete with Vi's Rs 289 plan, Airtel and Jio offer Rs 299 prepaid plan. Let's take a look at what these plans offer.

Airtel's Rs 299 plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 1.5GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days. Some of the other benefits that the plan offers include -- three months of Apollo 24|7 Circle membership and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. In comparison, Reliance Jio's Rs 299 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits. Additionally, the plan offers 2GB of data and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.