Vodafone Idea discontinues double data benefit that gave 4GB daily data with prepaid plans, check details

Vodafone Idea or Vi has discontinued one of its most attractive benefits that came with its 2GB daily data plans -- the double data benefit, after the tariff hikes that went live today. The double data plans enabled users subscribed to the 2GB daily data plan to use up to 4GB daily data at a reasonable cost. The plan would come in handy to users looking for data for remote work, streaming, or gaming. The development comes on the day Vi changed its tariff plans which have now gotten more expensive by up to 25 per cent.



Vi's website showed the change in tariffs for Maharashtra and Goa circles at the time of writing this article. It was first reported by Telecom Talk. The 2GB daily data upgraded plans are now priced at Rs 359, Rs 539, and Rs 839. The plans give 2GB daily data for a validity of 28 days, 56 days and 84 days respectively. The prepaid plans also bring with it unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of the plan include the Binge All Night offer that allows users to stream post-midnight without pack deduction. The plan also gives weekend data rollover benefits, Vi movies and TV and data delights. Data delights allow users to back up up to 2GB backup data every month at no extra cost.



Vi's upgraded prepaid plans that give 1.5GB daily data offer more validity than the regular 28-56-84 days structure. The Rs 249, Rs 349 and Rs 599 plans offer 1.5GB daily data, with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. These plans offer 21 days, 42 days and 70 days validity respectively. The additional benefits of the plan remain the same as for the above-stated plans. There is also a Rs 1449 prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB daily data for 180 days with no exception to the additional benefits.



Coming to the 3GB daily data plans, they are priced at Rs 475, Rs 501, and Rs 901. These plans give 3GB daily data for 28 days and 84 days respectively. The Rs 502 and Rs 901 are Disney+ Hotstar plans and were hiked recently so the telco did not make any change to them. A top-tier plan priced at Rs 3099 gives 3GB daily data and has a 365-day validity with access to Disney+ Hotstar.



