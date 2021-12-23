Vodafone Idea discontinues Rs 601 and 701 prepaid plans that came with Disney+ Hotstar benefit, check details

Earlier this month, Airtel and Jio silently discontinued some prepaid plans that were giving access to Disney+ Hotstar benefits. They later added some new prepaid plans that gave access to the streaming benefit. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea or Vi was still giving Disney+ Hotstar benefits with four of its prepaid plans that were priced at Rs 501, Rs 601, Rs 701, and Rs 901 until today. Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription separately costs Rs 499 per year.

Now, Vi has removed two plans that offered that gave Disney+ Hotstar benefits. These plans are priced at Rs 601 and Rs 701. The Rs 601 prepaid plan gives 75GB of data for 56 days along with one-year access to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 701 prepaid plan gave 3GB daily data for a validity of 56 days. It also came with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Now, the Vodafone Idea plans giving Disney+ Hotstar benefits are priced at Rs 501 and Rs 901 with 28 days and 70 days validity respectively.



Airtel vs Jio prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar benefits

While Airtel offers its Prime Video Mobile Edition benefit with all its prepaid plans starting from Rs 155, it gives exclusive streaming benefits with plans that are now priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699. Both these plans give 3GB daily data, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 599 prepaid plan gives a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit and has a validity of 28 days. The Rs 699 prepaid plan gives access to an Amazon Prime membership that lasts with its validity of 56 days.

Jio is now giving the streaming benefit starting from the Rs 601 prepaid plan. The prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with an additional 6GB of data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. Prepaid plans priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1066 are 2GB daily data plans that have 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. Both plans give access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Both plans give Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. The Rs 1066 plan gives an additional 5GB of data with access to Jio apps.

Additionally, Jio will also give Disney+ Hotstar benefits with its Rs 659 prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB of data for 56 days. Jio has also included Disney+Hotstar benefit with its prepaid plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119. The Rs 3119 prepaid plan from Jio is an annual plan and gives 365 days validity, 2GB daily data with additional 10GB data. It also gives unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps.



