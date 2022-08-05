Vodafone Idea expects 5G services to cost more than 4G, here is why

Vodafone Idea's CEO Ravinder Takkar is expecting that the prices of 5G plans will be higher than 4G, according to a report by PTI. The prices of 4G plans were raised back in November 2021 and if the 5G plans will be available at a premium price, then it means that users will have to spend even more. While there is no information on what could be the price of the 5G services, here's what Vodafone Idea's CEO expects to happen.

Takkar is saying that the telecom companies have spent a large amount on buying spectrums in the recently held auctions, so the 5G services shouldn't be available at a cheaper price. He is saying that the overall tariff for mobile phone services could increase by the end of the year.

"Given the fact that a fair amount of money has been spent on the spectrum, we believe that 5G should be priced at a premium to 4G. You can price it at a premium, but, of course, with that premium, you could have a situation where the number of gigabytes that you get is more because you are consuming potentially more, given the extra bandwidth that you get in 5G, Takkar said during an earnings call.

With a premium price, he is saying that users will also likely get more data. But, this will depend on use cases that are developed and adopted by 4G consumers. Vodafone Idea reportedly bought spectrum worth Rs 18,800 crore. The company acquired 3,300MHz and 26Ghz 5G bands to offer users a faster experience.

"We have successfully acquired mid-band 5G spectrum (3300 MHz band) in our 17 priority circles and mmWave 5G spectrum (26 GHz band) in 16 circles," the company said in a statement. The telecom giant obtained an additional 4G spectrum for three places, including Android Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab.

Takkar suggested that the increase in prices for 4G services has helped them recover some amount of loss in terms of revenue and so, it expects the same to happen again later this year.

"Just to summarise that on the 4G pricing, I think there is certainly an opportunity based on the value that has been continuously provided to the consumers and how the first few price increases have been absorbed in a seamless manner, I think there's an opportunity to do that soon," Takkar said.

