Vodafone Idea extends availability of its WiFi calling feature or VoWiFi in more states, check all details

Vodafone Idea has extended its WiFi calling services or VoWiFi in the state of Rajasthan. Vi's VoWi-Fi is now available in a total of six circles in India which also includes Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. The telco has noted that it will extend the service to more states shortly. VoWiFi allows the customer to make calls using any Wi-Fi network and also VoWiFi allows making calls without a mobile network or weak mobile network, and currently it is applicable for the above-mentioned states.

Vo WiFi calls are free of cost for users on unlimited plans. However, if users are on a nonunlimited plan, then they will be charged as per the base tariff of their plans. To enable VoWiFi on their phones, users should have an internet connection and must have a compatible handset along with a 4G SIM with Volte Service enabled. To enable WiFI calling: Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and Internet > SIM and network > SIM 1 or SIM 2 > Turn on Wi-Fi Calling option.

Vo-WiFi or Voice over Wi-Fi can be used in areas where there is hardly any network. This is because Vo-WiFi uses IEEE 802.11 or WiFi, in simple words, to make calls. So, if your phone is connected to a good Wi-Fi network, when you make a call using the phone's dialler or in other words the regular phone app, the call will go through the WiFi network.



In case your phone is on the list of supported devices, and yet you don't get the option for Vo-WiFi in settings, you may need to update the software in your phone. Before enabling the feature in phone settings, users may need to enable VoLTE on their SIM profiles. Once the VoLTE is enabled, users need to go to SIM Card and Networks, look for their 4G SIM and then head over to Make Calls using WiFi and turn it on.

Brands like Apple, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, and Xiaomi give WiFi calling compatible devices. They are listed below:



Apple: iPhone 6, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone , iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

OnePlus: Nord, Oneplus 8T, Oneplus 8, Oneplus 8 Pro, Oneplus 6, Oneplus 6T, Oneplus 9, Oneplus 9 Pro, Oneplus 9R, Oneplus 7, Oneplus 7T, Oneplus 7T Pro, Oneplus 7 Pro, Nord CE.

Oppo: Reno 5 Pro 5G, F19 Pro+ 5G, F19 Pro, Reno 4 Pro, Reno 2Z, A52020, F19, A54, A535G, F17PRO, A745G, OPPO A5, OPPO A52, OPPO 10xZoom, Reno 2F, Reno 3 Pro, A9, F11 Pro, Reno 2, OPPO F17, F11 and F15.

Realme: Realme 5, 5S, 5i, 7i, 8 Pro, Narzo 20A, X75G, Narzo 30 pro, 7 pro, C15 (Qualcomm, Narzo 10, 6 pro, Narzo 30A, Realme 6, 6i, C20, C21, C25, 3i, Realme 3, Narzo 20 pro, Realme 7, 3 pro, X, 5pro, XT, X2, narzo 20, narzo 10, C11, C12, C15 (MTKedition), X50 pro, X2 pro, X3, X3 superzoom, X7 max 5G, 8 5G, C3 and X7 pro.

Samsung: A50 (A505F), 70S, S21 Ultra, S21, S21+, Note-20, Note-20 Ultra, M02s, F02s, A3, M11, A12, Z fold 2, Z-Flip, A30s, A22, S20FE5G, S20FElte, M21, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, S20, Tab S7, A52, M30s, M31 and M31s.

Xiaomi: Mi10i, Redmi 9 Power, Mi10T, POCO C3, POCO X3, Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9i, POCO M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9Mi1, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 9 prime, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 8, POCO M2, POCO X3, Mi10i, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 pro, Note 10 Max Pro, Poco X2, Mi11X, Mi11X Pro, Mi11 Ultra, POCO X3 Pro, Mi11 Lite and POCO M3 Pro 5G.