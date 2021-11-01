Vodafone Idea extends Wi-Fi calling service to more telecom circles, check details

Vodafone Idea, now Vi, has extended its WiFi calling services or VoWiFi to more circles in India. The VoWiFi calling service is now available around Bengal. Previously it was available only in Kolkata. Vi's VoWi-Fi was already available in a total of six circles in India which also includes Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi. VoWiFi allows the customer to make calls using any Wi-Fi network and also VoWiFi allows making calls without a mobile network or weak mobile network, and currently, it is applicable for the above-mentioned states.

In case your phone is on the list of supported devices, and yet you don't get the option for Vo-WiFi in settings, you may need to update the software in your phone. Before enabling the feature in phone settings, users may need to enable VoLTE on their SIM profiles. Once the VoLTE is enabled, users need to go to SIM Card and Networks, look for their 4G SIM and then head over to Make Calls using WiFi and turn it on. Vo-WiFi uses IEEE 802.11 or WiFi, in simple words, to make calls. So, if your phone is connected to a good Wi-Fi network, when you make a call using the phone's dialler or in other words the regular phone app, the call will go through the WiFi network.

Vo WiFi calls are free of cost for users on unlimited plans. However, if users are on an unlimited plan, then they will be charged as per the base tariff of their plans. To enable VoWiFi on their phones, users should have an internet connection and must have a compatible handset along with a 4G SIM with Volte Service enabled. To enable WiFI calling: Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and Internet > SIM and network > SIM 1 or SIM 2 > Turn on Wi-Fi Calling option.

Vodafone Idea recorded the highest mobile network speed in the first quarter of 2021 and won Ookla's Speedtest Awards for India. According to data shared by Ookla, Vi India had a speed score of 16.10 Mbps, Jio was way below with 13.98 Mbps and Airtel with 13.86 Mbps. Ookla noted that it compared 19,718,623 user-initiated tests taken on the Speedtest iOS and Android mobile apps from all the major mobile carriers in India during the award period to determine who showed the fastest mobile network speeds.