Vodafone Idea giving extra data with Rs 219 prepaid plan, here is what it offers

Vodafone Idea or Vi is rolling out some new offers with its prepaid plans. The telco has started offering 2GB additional data with its Rs 219 prepaid plan. The offer is applicable on the Vi app or through myvi.in website. Vi usually gives 1GB daily data with this plan. Vodafone Idea, now Vi, is giving a Rs 20 discount coupon with its Rs 249 prepaid plan. The discount coupon will be available to users with the next recharge according to Vi's website.

The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day along with a validity of 28 days. The plan also comes with additional benefits along with Binge All Night for streaming and surfing the internet from 12 midnight to 6 AM, weekend data rollover benefit and access to Vi movies and TV classics for streaming movies, originals, live TV, news and more on the app.

Meanwhile, Jio has started offering a cashback on select recharge plans to prepaid customers in India. The new cashback offer on Jio prepaid plans is available on three recharge plans for Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599.



Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid plans under Rs 200

Vi offers a prepaid plan at Rs 148 which offers 1GB daily data with unlimited calling for a validity of 18 days. It also gives a prepaid plan at Rs 199 prepaid plan that gives 1GB of data per day with unlimited calls and 100 SMS. The plan also gives access to Vi movies and TV basic accounts.

Airtel offers a prepaid plan at Rs 149 which gives 2GB data for 28 days validity. It also gives unlimited calls with 300 SMS with access to Amazon Prime. Free HelloTunes, Wynk Music and Airtel XStream. The next plan in line is Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid plan which gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity. It also comes with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition, Wynk Music, free hello tunes and Airtel XStream.

Jio offers a prepaid plan at Rs 149 that gives 1GB daily data with 24 days validity with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps. It also gives a prepaid plan at Rs 199 which offers 1.5GB daily data with 28 days validity taking the total data spread to 42GB. The plan offers unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network in the country and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps including JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.



