Vodafone Idea integrates its Movies & TV and Vi apps, will allow users to stream content from one app

Vodafone Idea, now Vi, on Thursday announced the integration of Vi Movies & TV App into the Vi App, which now allows customers to stream their favorite content seamlessly. Vi App will now double up as an OTT app offering a rich repertoire of content, in addition to the range of products and services available. The app now offers a simplified and new user experience.



Vi subscribers can now access robust content on Vi App from over 450 live TV channels including the likes of Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Colors HD, Colors Infinity, Discovery, MTV, History TV, SunTV, Zee Bangla, Animal Planet, Nick among others. It will also give access to live News channels and access to premium content from OTT apps like Voot Select, Discovery, Lionsgate Play, SunNxt, and Shemaroo Me. Vi noted that the integrated experience is live for Android users and will soon be available for iOS users. You can download the App via: https://myvi.in/VI_MTV



In related news, Vi completed migration of the 3G spectrum to 4G across multiple cities in Maharashtra and Goa. Vi has completed the spectrum refarming exercise on a majority of its sites in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Goa, Jalgaon, Nanded, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Amravati, Ahmednagar, Akola, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Vasai. The completion of the exercise will enhance the GIGAnet 4G capacity in these cities.

Vi has deployed additional 5 MHz of 900 MHz as well as 2100 MHz band spectrum to increase the total 4G bandwidth. The reinforcement of the existing 4G infrastructure in select cities of Maharashtra & Goa telecom circle is part of a bigger exercise undertaken by the company to migrate its 3G spectrum to 4G spectrum. Vi customers in many Maharashtra and Goa cities will now get to enjoy higher upload and download speeds along with better indoor coverage.

Vi's spectrum holdings currently consist of 14 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz band, 12.4 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band, 15 MHz spectrum in the 2100 MHz band, 10 MHz spectrum in the 2300 MHz band, and 30 MHz spectrum in 2500 MHz band in Maharashtra and Goa telecom circle. Vi has the highest deployment of the most efficient 900 MHz band spectrum in the state.



