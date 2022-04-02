Vodafone Idea introduces two new prepaid plans with 30 days and 31 days validity

After Reliance Jio and Airtel, telecom operator Vodafone Idea has now introduced prepaid plans with a validity of 30 and 31 days. The new development comes months after TRAI asked the telecom operators to include at least one prepaid plan that has the validity of 30 and 31 days. The plans that renew on the same date are called the Calendar Month Validity plans. If you opt for a calendar month prepaid plan, you can recharge your number in one go and the plans will get queued up.

Vodafone Idea has introduced two such plans that are priced at Rs 327 and Rs 337.

— The Vodafone Idea Rs 327 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 30 days. It offers a total of 25GB along with 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan also offers 100 SMS per day. Along with that, the prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and a free subscription to Vi Movies and TV subscription. While the prepaid plan offers a longer validity period, it does not provide daily data benefits. The subscribers will get a total data of 25GB, which should be sufficient for a month. But if you are a heavy user, you might want to opt for prepaid plans that offer daily data benefits.

— Similarly, the 337 prepaid plan offered by Vodafone Idea comes with a validity of 31 days. The prepaid plan offers a total data benefit of up to 28GB with 100 SMS per day. Along with that, the prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls and a free subscription to Vi Movies and TV subscription. This prepaid plan does not offer daily data benefits, which might be disappointing for a few users.

Reliance Jio one month prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has also introduced a plan with a validity of one month. The Reliance Jio prepaid is priced at Rs 259. The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day. Once you exhaust the daily data benefit, you can browse the internet at the speed of 64kbps. Along with the daily data benefits, the Reliance Jio plan also offers unlimited voice calling. You also get 100SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan comes with a validity of one month and gets renewed at the end of every month.

Airtel one month prepaid plans

Apart from Jio, Airtel too has also announced prepaid plans with a validity of one whole month. Airtel, too, has introduced two prepaid plans costing Rs 296 and Rs 310.

— The Airtel prepaid plan is priced at Rs 296. The prepaid plan offers a total of 25GB of the post where users will be charged 50 paise per MB. The plan also offers unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. Along with the usual benefits, the plan offers a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime videos mobile edition, 3-months of Apollo 24/7 circle.

— Another prepaid plan is priced at Rs 310. The plan comes with a validity of 30 days. It offers 2GB of daily data per day, so users usually get 56GB to 62GB of data depending on the month.