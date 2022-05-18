Vodafone Idea launches 3 new prepaid plans with unlimited calls, 1.5GB daily data

Vodafone Idea or Vi has launched 3 new Vi Hero Unlimited prepaid plans with unlimited calling and data benefits. All three new Vi plans are available for all circles and listed on Vi app as well as website. Interestingly, these new Vi plans come with extra monthly data benefits as well as weekend data rollover.



These Vi plans include Rs 299, Rs 479 and Rs 719. With these plans, the telecom operator aims to take on the likes of rivals like Airtel and Reliance Jio. Let's take a quick look at the benefits these Vodafone idea plans offer.

Vi Rs 299 plan

The new Vi Rs 299 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB of daily data for a validity period of 28 days. Users also get night data with no limits from 12am to 6am, 2GB of backup data every month and weekend data rollover benefits, which means users will be able to carry Monday-Friday's unused data into Saturday-Sunday.

Vi Rs 479 plan

The Vi Rs 479 plan also offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data for a validity period of 56 days. Some of the other benefits include night data without any limits from 12am to 6am daily, weekend data rollover, and 2GB backup data every month.

Vi Rs 719 plan

Vi also launched a Rs 719 prepaid plan with Vi Hero unlimited benefits. The plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB data per day for a period of 84 days validity. The plan also offers unlimited night data from 12am to 6am, 2GB backup data every month and weekend data rollover.

