Vodafone Idea launches 5 new prepaid plans, plans and benefits

Vodafone Idea has quietly add five new prepaid plans to its list.The prepaid plans that have been announced by Vodafone Idea are priced at Rs 29, Rs 39, Rs 98, Rs 195 and Rs 319. The prepaid plans are designed for people who are looking to buy cheaper plans. Some of them offer daily data benefits and some can be used as add-on plans when the daily data limit gets over. The subscribers have been suffering ever since the telecom operators hiked the price of the prepaid plans. Now subscribers want a more comprehensive plan that offers maximum benefits without digging a hole in their pockets.

So let us have a look at what these plans have to offer.

— The Vodafone Rs 29 prepaid plan is an add on plan. You can recharge with Rs 29 when you exhuast your daily data benefits. The prepaid plan comes with daily data benefits of 2GB data with validity of 2 days. No other benefits are included in the plan.

— Vodafone Rs 39 prepaid plan is also a 4G data voucher. This plan includes data benefits of 3GB of FUP data. The plan comes with a validity of 7 days. These plans are not available in all circles. This plan is only available in the Gujarat circle for now.

— The Vodafone Rs 98 prepaid plan is available in two different circles. However, the benefits are different in different circles. As per Telecom Talk, the 98 prepaid plan is also a 4G data voucher and comes with 9GB of data for 21 days. These benefits are limited to Gujarat circle only. In Maharashtra and Goa, the prepaid plan offers truly unlimited voice calling, 200MB of data, and validity of 15 days.

— Vodafone Idea Rs 195 prepaid plan offers 2GB of FUP data along with 300 SMS and unlimited voice calling. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 31 days.

— Vodafone has also introduced a new plan priced at Rs 319. This is the most expensive plan that Vodafone has introduced. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The other benefits also include Binge All Night, Data Rollover, and Data Delights.