Vodafone Idea launches new roaming plans for football fans: price, benefits and more

It's time for football and Vodafone Idea (Vi) is joining the FIFA World Cup 2023 fever with its fans. The telecom operator has announced special international roaming packs for its customers who are travelling to Qatar to witness live-action football.

Vi, backed up by the global telecom operator Vodafone, has launched some exclusive International Roaming Packs for FIFA World Cup 2022. The IR packs are offering seven days to 28 days of pack validity starting from Rs 2,999. These IR packs are offering high-speed data, these packs will offer unlimited incoming calling, Outgoing to India, SMS and more to travel freely without issues of connectivity, stream matches live and share all the memories with friends on social media. The limited-period offer packs are specially launched for users travelling to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Here is the list of exclusive IR Packs from Vi for those who are planning to visit Qatar for the game and holiday.



Vodafone Idea IR packs to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Vi Rs 2999 IR plan: With seven days validity, this international roaming pack offers 2GB of data along with 200 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and 25 SMS. The plan also includes unlimited incoming calls and outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute for any other country.

Vi Rs 3,999 IR plan: Offering 10 days validity, this IR pack includes 3GB of data, 300 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India, 50 SMS, free incoming call and outgoing calls to other countries for Rs 35 per minute.

Vi Rs 4,499 IR plan: Users will get 5GB of data, 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India, free incoming calls, 100 SMS and outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute. Everything Is clubbed for a validity of 14 days.

Vi Rs 5,999 IR plan: The pack will include 5GB of data, 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India, 100 SMS, and free incoming call and outgoing calls to other countries at Rs 35 per minute for 28 days.