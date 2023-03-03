Vodafone-idea launches new Rs 401 plan with OTT benefits, unlimited calls and much more

Vodafone Idea has announced a special postpaid plan for users who want to enjoy regional OTT content in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada languages. Priced at Rs 401, the recharge plan is titled as 'Vi Max 401 South' and offers OTT subscription of Sun NXT Premium HD with unlimited data and calling benefits.

Commenting about the collaboration of the Indian video on demand service with Sun NXT, Avneesh Khosla - Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, "Digitally savvy users consuming content on the go, seek choice, freedom and flexibility. Our collaboration with Sun NXT not only further strengthens our content portfolio but also provides postpaid users access to the most exhaustive bouquet of Movies, TV Shows and Music videos in their preferred language, on their fingertips. We will continue to cater to the bourgeoning demand for high quality regional content, through partnerships with the best in category players."

Notably, the telecom operator already offers a postpaid plan for Rs 401. However, the Rs 401 plan and Rs 401 South plans differ in their OTT offerings. Let's take a detailed look at Vi's newly added Rs 401 South and older Rs 401 postpaid plan.

Vi Rs 401 South plan details

This plan is only available for online purchase and offers 1 postpaid connection with extra 50GG. Users get 200GB monthly rollover with unlimited data during night (12am to 6am), unlimited calling and 3000 SMS per month. The additional benefits include a 12 month free premium subscription of SunNXT worth Rs799, Vi movies and TV app VIP access, free access to ZEE5 premium, hungama music, Vi app and more.

How to activate Vi Rs 401 South plan

Once recharged with the Rs 401 South plan, users can activate the Sun NXT membership following these steps:

- Download the Vi app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

- Next go to plan benefit section and claim the Sun NXT membership

- Now register on Sun NXT app with your Vi postpaid number

- After registration your free subscription will be active to use.

Meanwhile, users who don't want a free subscription to Sun NXT can still go with a Rs 401 postpaid plan but get a free subscription to SonyLIV and other benefits. Let's take look.

Vi Rs 401 postpaid plan details

This postpaid plan from Vi offers similar benefits like the Rs 401 South plan. I.e 1 postpaid connection with extra 50GG, 200GB monthly rollover with unlimited data during night (12am to 6am), unlimited calling and 3000 SMS per month. However, instead of a free subscription to Sun NXT, with this plan, users get a 12 month subscription of SonyLiv Mobile worth Rs 599.

Additionally, the plan includes free access to Vi Movies and TV app, ZEE5 premium, Hungama Music and Vi app.



