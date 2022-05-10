Vodafone Idea launches Rs 82 prepaid pack with SonyLIV premium subscription

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new prepaid pack for its customers. It brings several benefits and is aimed at those who want a plan that can offer access to various sports streams. The new Rs 82 prepaid plan also offers data benefits with a validity period of 14 days. Customers also get a SonyLIV premium subscription. Here's everything we know so far.

Vi launches Rs 82 prepaid pack

The new Rs 82 plan is an add-on pack that offers a total of 4GB of data to users. This will remain valid for 14 days only. The plan doesn't include any voice or SMS benefits. Apart from data, you also get a SonyLIV Premium subscription that comes with a validity period of 28 days. With this membership, customers will be getting access to international shows such as The Good Doctor, Fantasy island, and more.

Users will also get access to sports streams such as UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, and more. Those who haven't watched the popular titles like Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story. People will also be able to watch Hindi television shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and more.

Do keep in mind that the SonyLIV Premium subscription is limited to mobile only, which basically means that customers won't be able to use it on other devices like laptops, TVs, and tablets. For your reference, the actual cost of the SonyLIV Premium subscription is Rs 299 per month.

Other Vi prepaid plans

Besides, just a few weeks back, the telecom operator added three new prepaid plans to its portfolio. These are Rs 98, Rs 195, and Rs 319 prepaid recharge packs. The Rs 98 plan ships with 200MB of data, and unlimited voice calls with a validity period of 15 days. The Rs 195 Vi prepaid plan includes a total of 300 SMS, unlimited voice calls to any network, and only 2GB of data. Lastly, the Rs 319 prepaid pack comes with 100 SMS, unlimited voice calls, and 2GB daily data. Both the plans will remain valid for 31 days.