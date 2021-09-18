Vodafone Idea offering special deals and cashback for iPhone 13 buyers: Here is how it works

If you are planning to grab the latest iPhone 13, Vodafone Idea has some unmissable deals for you. Vodafone Idea has announced some pre-order offers for iPhone 13 buyers. If you order the iPhone 13 from Vodafone's official website, you will get the product on the first day of its availability. However, you will be able to avail the benefits if you are Vodafone postpaid user because there are cashback benefits too especially for the Redx subscribers. Here is how the deal works.

It is no secret that the latest iPhone 13, which was launched on September 14, is already available for pre-orders starting today. If you are Vodafone postpaid subscriber and book the device from the Vodafone Idea website, you will get the phone on the same day of its availability. Apart from that, Vodafone RedX post-paid users who have subscribed to the RedX postpaid plans including the 1099 plan, Rs 2299 family plan will also get special cashback offers.

"Users pre-ordering iPhone with Vi, will be entitled to get the product on the 1st day of product availability in India in select markets. Customers can additionally enjoy a host of benefits on REDX including premium entertainment on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, travel benefits with complimentary International roaming and airport lounge access, premium customer service and much more," the company said in a statement. Vodafone Idea in a statement has revealed that if users get any of the Redx plans listed above, they can be eligible to get 100 per cent cashback on the first month's rental amount.

There are offers for prepaid users as well. Vodafone Idea users who are looking to buy the iPhone 13 will also get double data benefits on the recharge of the Rs 299 prepaid plan. Users will also get a weekend rollover benefit.

Vodafone Idea is offering cashback and other deals on all the iPhone 13 models iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The devices can be pre-ordered at movie.com and can be ordered from the Vi app, and across 270+ retailer stores across the country starting today.

The iPhone 13 model is priced at Rs 69,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 79,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 99,900 for the 512GB model. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 109,900 for the 512GB model.