Vodafone Idea offers Google Workspace with its Business Plus Plans at no extra cost, check details

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea has partnered with Google Cloud India to offer collaboration solutions for SMEs and start-ups. The company notes, Google Workspace will equip Vi Business Plus customers with a set of productivity applications like Google Meet, Gmail, Drive, Sheets, Slides, Docs, and Calendar at no extra cost.

The partnership is aimed at facilitating flexibility and connectivity to small businesses and their workforce, in an efficient and secure manner. Starting at a monthly rental of Rs 399, Vi Business Plus customers can mix and match plans to access various features such as real-time collaboration and communication, editing, preventing data loss, data security, seamless sharing of files, digitally sign and encrypt Gmail messages among others.

The Office Suite allows users to access email, calendar, apps, docs and slides. Google Enterprise class file sync plus share allows shared access to users as well as offline access. It also gives access to Google Drive with 30GB storage per user. The enterprise class meetings give access to Meet and instant access with a link. Device Management gives centralised admin access and 24/7 support. The device management allows users to click setup and security policies for Android and iOS users.



Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, "As we continue to work in this increasingly hybrid world, Vi Business Plus plans offer an array of value-added benefits to enterprises like Mobile Security, Location Tracking, Productivity and Entertainment. Our partnership with Google Cloud for Google Workspace will aid collaborative and productive remote working environments in an efficient and secure manner. Small & Medium Enterprises and Start-ups will find these solutions particularly appealing as they cater to their mobility, collaboration and security needs at no additional costs."

Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances, Google Cloud India said, "Google Workspace is built to help businesses of all sizes stay productive and secure even in remote working environments. Especially in the current times, we are delighted that our partner Vodafone Idea is taking this to market."

Earlier this year in April, Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea announced a range of postpaid plans designed for businesses and working professionals. Vi notes that its Business postpaid plans will enable today's mobile workforce to connect, communicate, collaborate and do a lot more with their postpaid plans starting at Rs 299.