Vodafone Idea removes Rs 601 and Rs 701 Disney+ Hotstar prepaid recharge plans, check details

Ever since telecom operators Airtel, Jio and Vi announced tariff hikes for their prepaid plans, the recharge plans have seen reduced benefits. The telcos have either reduced the data benefits or removed the streaming benefits. Apart from Airtel giving Prime Video Mobile Edition, the three private telcos are only giving access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile edition with their prepaid plans, along with access to app-specific streaming benefits. After the tariff hike, Airtel and Jio removed the Disney+ Hotstar benefit with some of its plans and later added the benefit to other plans. Vi has become the latest telco to slash Disney+ Hotstar benefit from two of its prepaid plans.

These prepaid recharge plans are priced at Rs 601 and Rs 701. The Rs 601 prepaid plan gives 75GB of data for 56 days along with one-year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 701 prepaid plan gave 3GB daily data for a validity of 56 days. It also came with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Now, the Vodafone Idea plans giving Disney+ Hotstar benefits are priced at Rs 501 and Rs 901 with 28 days and 70 days validity respectively.

Vodafone Idea's 3GB daily data plans are priced at Rs 501 and Rs 901. These plans give access to 3GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. The plans have a validity of 28 days and 70 days respectively. These plans come with access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. Vi has an annual prepaid plan at Rs 3055 which is also giving Disney+ Hotstar benefit. The plan comes with access to 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

Vi also offers a prepaid plan at Rs 475. This recently introduced plan gives 3GB daily data with 28 days validity. The additional benefits of this plan include access to unlimited nighttime data, access to Vi movies and TV and rollover data over the weekend. There is also a Rs 699 prepaid plan that gives access to 3GB daily data for 56 days along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day.

While Airtel offers its Prime Video Mobile Edition benefit with all its prepaid plans starting from Rs 155, it gives exclusive streaming benefits with plans that are now priced at Rs 599 and Rs 699. Both these plans give 3GB daily data, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 599 prepaid plan gives a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit and has a validity of 28 days. The Rs 699 prepaid plan gives access to an Amazon Prime membership that lasts with its validity of 56 days.

Jio is now giving the streaming benefit starting from the Rs 601 prepaid plan. The prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with an additional 6GB of data and one year of access to Disney+ Hotstar. Prepaid plans priced at Rs 799 and Rs 1066 are 2GB daily data plans that have 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. Both plans give access to 2GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Both plans give Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefits. The Rs 1066 plan gives an additional 5GB of data with access to Jio apps. Additionally, Jio will also give Disney+ Hotstar benefits with its Rs 659 prepaid plan that gives 1.5GB of data for 56 days.

Jio has also included Disney+Hotstar benefit with its prepaid plans priced at Rs 799, Rs 1066 and Rs 3119. The Rs 3119 prepaid plan from Jio is an annual plan and gives 365 days validity, 2GB daily data with additional 10GB data. It also gives unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and Jio apps.





