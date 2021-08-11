Vodafone Idea Rs 2299 plan vs Airtel Black Rs 2099 plan, which is better

Last month, Airtel launched Airtel Black plans that allow users to combine fiber, DTH and mobile -- postpaid services under one bill. It also allows users to customise plans as per their requirements. Yesterday, Vodafone Idea or Vi launched two premium family postpaid plans that give access to streaming benefits and give add-on connections as well. Even though both plans can be counted under the premium bracket of plans and are priced above Rs 2000, they give access to various benefits.

While Airtel Black's Rs 2099 plan gives access to postpaid, broadband and DTH subscriptions, Vodafone's RedX plan is a family postpaid plan but gives access to various streaming benefits to the primary user. However, Airtel Black will give limited data and three postpaid connections while Vodafone's plans will give access to 5 connections and unlimited data. Here is what the plans offer.

Airtel Black All in One Rs 2099 plan: This plan gives access to 3 mobile connections, 1 fibre connection and 1 DTH connection. The postpaid plan gives access to 260GB and unlimited calls. It also has access to three connections with one regular and two free add ons. It further gives access to Airtel XStream DTH channels of Rs 424. Finally, this plan gives access to one broadband connection -- that gives 200 Mbps speed with unlimited data and unlimited calls. The plan further gives access to Amazon Prime and Airtel XStream App.

Vi's second RedX Family Plan premium plan comes for Rs 2299 and allows consumers to add up to 5 family members respectively. Along with unlimited 4G data on every connection, Vi RedX Family Plan offers the benefits of the Vi RedX plan which includes a host of benefits on entertainment, travel among others.



The primary member can avail membership of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with VIP access to Vi Movies & TV. The plan also provides a complimentary International Roaming package for 7 days worth Rs 2999 and special ISD rates to 14 countries like the US, UK, Middle East, amongst others. Additionally, the primary members can avail of free lounge access 4 times a year including one international lounge and access to premium customer service.

Vi's new Rs 1699 postpaid plans also gives similar benefits including unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. It comes with unlimited data benefits and 100 SMS per day or 3000 SMSes per month. The plan gives access to three connections. Apart from this, Vi's Rs 1699 postpaid plan also offers free annual subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar VIP, Zee Premium for the primary connections while the secondary connections get access to Vi movies and TV and Zee Premium.



