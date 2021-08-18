Vodafone Idea Rs 299 gives the most benefits under Rs 300 with 4GB daily data, check similar plans

Telecom companies Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi offer a range of plans that are priced under Rs 300. Even though the price point of these plans is more or less the same, the benefits they offer greatly vary. Most of the plans priced under Rs 300 will have month-long benefits and some also offer basic streaming benefits. Now, Vodafone Idea offers double data benefits with some of its plans. One such plan is the Rs 299 prepaid plan. This plan gives 4 GB data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime. It also gives Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play favourite games on MPL and flat Rs 75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato with Vi Movies and TV access.

Vi Rs 219 and Rs 249 prepaid plans: Vi also gives access to Rs 219 and Rs 249 prepaid plans that give access to 1GB and 1.5GB data per day respectively for 28 days with unlimited talktime. The additional benefits of the plan are same as in the above stated plan.



Now, Airtel and Jio also offer plans under Rs 300, and they offer a maximum of 2GB daily data. This shows that Vi's Rs 299 prepaid plan has more benefits than plans from other telcos priced under Rs 300. However, if users are okay with using plans that give 1.5GB or 2GB daily data, they can opt for the following plans.



Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag.

Airtel Rs 279 prepaid plan: This plan gives 1.5GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance.

Airtel Rs 289 prepaid plan: For Rs 10 more, users can get an annual subscription to Zee5 Premium. Other benefits for this plan remain the same as the Rs 279 prepaid plan.

Airtel Rs 298 prepaid plan: This plan gives 2GB data per day with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits of this plan include an Airtel XStream subscription and Wynk music with access to free online courses and Rs 150 cashback on Fastag. Moreover, this plan gives access to Bharti Axa life insurance.





Jio Rs 125 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 14GB data with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP limit of 500 minutes for 28 days. This plan also brings 300 free SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jo apps.

Jio Rs 155 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 28GB data with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP limit of 500 minutes for 28 days. This plan also brings 300 free SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jo apps.

Jio Rs 185 prepaid plan: This plan by Jio gives 28GB data with unlimited on-net calling and off-net calling with FUP limit of 500 minutes for 28 days. This plan also brings 300 free SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jo apps.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan: If users are ready to spare Rs 50 extra, they can also consider the Rs 199 prepaid plan by Reliance Jio. This prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days and offers 42 GB data, this means users essentially get 1.5 GB per day with this plan. The plan also brings unlimited calls for Jio to Jio numbers and for non-Jio numbers, voice calls with a FUP limit of 1000 minutes. The plan gives 100 free SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.





