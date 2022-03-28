Vodafone Idea Rs 499, Rs 1,066 prepaid plans launched with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

As this year's IPL season begins, Vodafone Idea (Vi) launches two new prepaid plans with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Last week, Jio announced new plans with a free one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, where all IPL 2022 matches are streaming live.

Vi brings Rs 499 and Rs 1,066 recharge plans for prepaid users with one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile membership, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and several other benefits.

Both the plans have been announced, keeping in mind the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 edition. Notably, this isn't the first time that Vi has launched plans for a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Vi Rs 499 and Rs 1.066 plans launched

Under the newly launched Vi Rs 499 plan, prepaid users get 2GB of data every day with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. In addition, there's, of course, Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for a year. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days, which isn't a lot in our opinion.

The second plan that Vi launched for this year's IPL season is worth Rs 1,066. Under the plan, users get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits on any network, 100 SMSes per day, and also a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. This is a long-term plan with a validity of 84 days.

Both the plans are listed on the Vi website as well as the mobile application.

Vi plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Some of the other Vi plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription include Rs 601, Rs 901, and Rs 3,099. Take a look at what these plans offer:

--Vi Rs 601 prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day, additional 16GB data, unlimited calling benefits, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 28 days.

--Vi Rs 901 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day, an additional 48GB of data, unlimited calling benefits, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 70 days.

-- Vi Rs 901 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling benefits, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 365 days.

As already mentioned, all three Vi plans come with Disney+ Hotstar membership.

Reliance Jio also launched two new prepaid plans with a free one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile membership for this year's IPL season. The plans include Rs 555 and Rs 2,999. Read details of new Jio plans here.