Vodafone Idea stops double data benefit on prepaid plans in some circles, check all details

Vodafone Idea, now Vi, rolled out one of its most attractive prepaid plan benefits earlier this year. It gives double data benefits with its 2GB daily data plans. This means, users opting for these plans get 4GB daily data along with unlimited calls and SMS. The plans also give access to additional benefits like unlimited nighttime data and rollover data during the week. The plans are ideal for users looking for additional data for work from home or gaming and streaming purposes. The double data benefit prepaid plans are priced at Rs 299, Rs 499 and Rs 699.



Now, there is some bad news for users who always opted for this plan as Vi is discontinuing the double data benefits in some circles. This means that instead of the 4GB daily data, the telco will now only offer 2GB daily data to users at the same price. As of now, Vodafone Idea has stopped offering double data benefits in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The development was first noted by Only Tech. Vi's website also does not show double data benefits for the said circles. It is not clear if Vi will stop the double data benefits in the rest of the circles, where it is still active.

Earlier this year, Vi also bundled these plans with Zee5 Premium steaming benefits. The development takes place as the change happened recently with Vi's tariff disclosures with TRAI indicating the company offered 4GB data per day in August 2021 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles along with access to Zee5 Premium. Further, all telecom companies are moving towards tariff hikes to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU).

Vodafone Idea Limited, which is struggling currently because of its AGR dues, saw a 3 per cent fall in ARPU sequentially to Rs 104 in the June quarter. A rise of Rs 30 in VIL's ARPU could lead to Rs 9,000 crore in additional revenue. Analysts have noted that the government's relief package needs to have a multi-pronged approach focused primarily on debt reduction. They have also pointed out that the company would need to back that up with strong tariff hikes that can boost VIL's ARPU by at least Rs 30 from current levels.

