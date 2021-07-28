Vodafone Idea users should beware of this fake KYC message that can steal their sensitive information

Vodafone Idea users are being targeted with a fake KYC message by cybercriminals. It is being reported that a message asking users to submit documents for eKYC verification by calling the number provided in the message within 24 hours of receiving it is being sent to Vodafone users. The message says that if you don't update your details within 24 hours, your number will be discontinued. This is enough to scare the users, but it is important to note that Vodafone or any other company for that matter will not send such messages to its subscribers. No company will ever threaten its users. Such messages are sent by cyber criminals to steal crucial information from users.

"Dear customers, your Vodafone SIM e-KYC is not over. To finish e-KYC, you can immediately call the Vodafone helpline number 786XXXXX. If you do not do this, your mobile number will be closed after 24 hours," the message reads. Most phishing emails or messages carry a link that leads users to a fake website, but this message carries a number. The message looks believable and any innocent user can fall prey to this. It convinces users to share their email ID, address, Aadhar card number and other crucial data in order to save their numbers from getting discontinued.

Back in June, it was reported that such messages were being sent to Airtel, Jio subscribers as well. Several users on Twitter reported that when they tried calling on the number provided in the message they were asked to submit their personal information. Notably, such messages always have too many flaws. They either have spelling mistakes, unrealistic offers, wrong usage of company terminologies and sometimes too many special characters are used. A company as big as Vodafone or Airtel or Jio would not make such basic mistakes in messages addressed to its users.

Even if your telecom operator asks you to update your KYC, it will use proper channels to inform you about the same instead of sending a shoddy message with an unusual customer care number. You have to be careful while responding to such messages and never ever click on the links that come with the message. It is always better to cross-check or report such messages so that the company can issue an advisory against such messages.

Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal had warned users about the rising cases of cyber fraud. He has cautioned users against sharing their OTP or details for KYC with any random caller. Vittal had advised the Airtel subscribers to call 121 if ever they come across situations like that.