Vodafone-idea (Vi) launches Rs 151 prepaid plan with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched a new prepaid add-on pack to its portfolio. The new recharge plan comes with OTT benefits. However, this one doesn't include calls or SMS benefits, and customers only get data. The telecom operator has launched this budget prepaid plan for those who want a Disney+ Hotstar subscription as well as some data.

Vi Rs 151 prepaid add-on plan

Vi has announced a new Rs 151 prepaid add-on pack. It comes with three months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription. Customers also get a total of 8GB of data with this pack. The plan doesn't seem to have any service validity, according to a report by Telecom Talk.

Other new Vi prepaid plans

Just a few days back, Vi launched three new prepaid recharge plans and one of them is Rs 299 pack. It includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. The telecom operator is also giving night data for free from 12:00AM to 6:00AM. It also includes weekend data rollover benefits. So, Monday-Friday's unused data will get carried forwarded to Saturday-Sunday.

The Vi also has a Rs 479 prepaid plan that also offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data for a validity period of 56 days. The rest of the benefits are similar to the previous plan.

The new Rs 719 Vi prepaid plan ships with Vi Hero unlimited benefits, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB data per day. It will remain valid for a period of 84 days once you buy it. Similar to the other two plans, one gets unlimited night data from 12:00AM to 6:00AM. It even includes 2GB backup data every month and weekend data rollover.