Vodafone Idea will now let users set their favorite songs as caller tunes on the Vi app, plan starts at Rs 49

Vodafone users can now set their favorite songs as caller tunes using the Vi app. If you do not wish to greet your callers with the usual "tring tring", you can set your favorite songs. When you set a good song as your caller tune, your callers will not want you to pick up the call until the song finishes. So when you choose a song, make a selection wisely because if the caller tune is too noisy , people may not want to call you again. Vodafone Idea is offering its users an exciting way to set any song as their caller tune from a vast collection of the latest tracks, while enjoying the best of Ad free music in HD quality on Vi App.

Vodafone Idea users can choose any caller tune from Vi's wide range of collections of musical compositions spanning 20+ languages and 10+ genres, such as Romance, Bhakti, Melody, Comedy, Folk, Classical, Regional, Inspirational, and a lot more.

VI users, who are already called tune subscribers, can avail the service on the music section of the Vi App. The best bit is that the users will not have to pay any extra amount. However, new users can avail the benefits by subscribing to a special monthly recharge plan bundled with the entire caller tunes catalogue for free at a subscription fee of Rs. 69. The caller tunes offering is also available to Vi users, with unlimited song downloads, at a monthly plan of Rs. 49, a quarterly plan of Rs. 99, and an annual plan of Rs. 249.

Additionally, Vi customers can access Vi's huge library of 22 million-ad free music across 20 languages, with HD voice quality and unlimited downloads, through an exclusive 6 month premium subscription offer at no extra cost.

Here is how to activate caller tunes on the Vi app:

-- Click 'Set as caller tune' option to set your favourite song as caller tune

-- Choose your validity and rental

-- Confirm on your selection

-- Service Confirmation