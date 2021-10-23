Vodafone, Jio, Airtel to increase prices of telecom plans offering free subscription to Amazon Prime

If you have been planning to get an Amazon Prime Membership, you should get it now because Amazon is set to increase the membership fee. Amazon has announced that the Prime membership will get expensive very soon. Now there is more to what meets the eye. The price hike of Amazon Prime membership will also affect the telecom companies offering a free subscription to Amazon Prime.

Amazon in its QnA page noted that the "price will increase for customers who have joined Prime from their mobile operators as well". So this means that all the Vodafone, Jio, Airtel prepaid plans that offer a free subscription to Prime witness a price hike.

Currently, Airtel offers free Amazon Prime with its Rs 131 and Rs 349 prepaid plans. The telecom operator also has postpaid plans that provide access to the Prime Video streaming app. The Rs 499, Rs 999, and Rs 1,599 postpaid plans also give access to annual Amazon Prime subscriptions. The top-tier postpaid plans from Airtel also give access to Amazon Prime through added family connections.

Coming to Jio, the telecom operator provides access to Amazon Prime through its postpaid plus plans priced at Rs 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499 plans. Jio's broadband plans priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,499, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999, and Rs 8,499 also give access to Amazon Prime benefits.

Vodafone Idea or Vi gives access to Amazon Prime through its individual and family postpaid plans priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 1,099 and Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1348 postpaid plans. All the telecom operators are likely to increase the prices of their prepaid and postpaid plans providing free access to Prime post the official price hike.

The price of the monthly membership plan has been hiked from Rs 129 to Rs 179, the quarterly membership plan has been hiked from Rs 329 to Rs 459 and the price of the annual membership plan has been hiked from Rs 999 to Rs 1499.

It is important to note that existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration their membership plan is at the current price. They will not be affected by the price hike. However, once their membership gets over, they will have to pay the new price.

