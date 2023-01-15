Vodafone likely to fire hundreds of employees soon, here’s all we know

The ongoing economic slowdown has triggered a complete blood bath of job cuts in the corporate sector. Tech giants like Apple, Twitter, Meta and Amazon are facing stagnant growth in revenue and hence firing employees across departments following their cost-cutting measures. Thousands of people lost their jobs last year and the horror continues in 2023. After recent layoffs by Amazon, Cisco, Salesforce and even Ola, now Vodafone has also announced to fire employees to cut costs due to ongoing macroeconomic conditions.

The multinational telecommunication firm which employs around 104,000 people around the globe is planning to fire hundreds of employees majorly from its London headquarters. It is not yet clear how many employees will be impacted in India, where Vodafone is operating with Idea under the brand name Vi. According to the Financial Times, the upcoming layoffs will be the company's "biggest round of job cuts in five years."

This comes after Vodafone's November announcement in which the company revealed its plan to take serious cost-cutting measures in the wake of the deteriorating market outlook. Vodafone announced plans to cut down around $1.08 billion by 2026. And the company is planning to execute this plan by first slashing the total number of employees.

Notably, Vodafone is trying to balance its revenue and falling profits in the last few years. Especially last year which triggered havoc in the market due to the coming recession, the telecom firm had a hard time sailing its ship. With this, the Company's CEO Nick Read also stepped down from his position as the company lost 40 per cent of its value during his tenure. Currently, his position will be taken by Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone's chief financial officer, as the interim CEO.

In the meantime, cab aggregator Ola has fired around 200 employees as part of the restructuring exercise. The layoffs have majorly impacted employees from its tech and product teams bidding goodbye to the majority of engineering roles.

Amazon also announced its second round of layoffs in January and revealed to fire 18,000 employees globally due to economic conditions. "We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote in the official blog post. The company has already sent mail to the impacted employees across Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Gurugram offices and is offering around 5 months of severance pay. In the meantime, hirings are freeze and companies including Meta, Amazon and Google are only filling in for important job roles.