Vodafone offers monthly cashback to users who upgrade their phones from 2G to 4G: Here is how it works

Vodafone has announced a crazy deal to encourage people to upgrade from 2G to 4G phones. The telecom company offers a monthly cashback to select subscribers. So, if you are still using a 2G phone, you need to upgrade to a 4G smartphone to avail monthly benefits. However, the offer is valid for a limited period of time and you will not get to enjoy the benefits for as long as you are using your phone.

"Mindful spending trying to save money for future goals is a good practice. However, even small things like mobile recharges can add up and become huge expenses. Are you someone that searches for a mobile recharge coupon or recharge cashback every month? Worry not Vi is here for you! Vi is offering monthly cashback on recharge to existing 2G Vi customers who upgrade to a 4G smartphone," Vodafone Idea said in a blog post.

Vodadone says that with the rise in data consumption, the 2G technology is slowly becoming obsolete. There will be a time when 2G networks may not exist at all. In such scenarios, the only suitable option is to upgrade to a 4G smartphone. To ease the process, Vodafone is now offering a monthly cashback for up to 24 months. Notably, you will start getting cashback from the time you upgrade to a 4G smartphone.Post the completion of two years, you will no longer get the cashback. The plan is valid for existing 2G Vi customers only.

Here is how it works

Get a new 4G smartphone

Soon after moving from a 2G phone to a 4G phone, the eligible customer will receive a welcome message.

You will have to recharge with 299 and above unlimited packs to be eligible for 100 X 24 monthly cashback coupons.

You will then have to download Vi app to view your 100 X 24 monthly cashback coupons in My Coupons section.

Avail Rs 100 monthly cashback coupons for the next 24 recharges of 299 and recharges.