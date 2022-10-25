Vodafone removes RedX postpaid plans from its list, here is what will happen to existing users now 

Vodafone Idea has quietly removed its most premium line-up of postpaid plans from its list. The telecom operator has gotten rid of the RedX plans, which were considered the flagship postpaid plans. Users were required to register for a lock- in period of 6 months. The postpaid plans were also more expensive than the regular plans. All of them were priced over Rs 1000. Vodafone was offering three RedX plans previously, which included one flagship REDX postpaid plan at Rs 1099 and two-family postpaid plans priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299.

The new development was first noticed by Telecom Talk. The Vodafone Idea website does not show the plans. As per the publication, Vodafone Idea is currently offering the RedX plans in all its physical stores but the plans cannot be obtained online. Anyone who wishes to get the RedX plan can go to any Vodafone physical store and get their postpaid SIM. Vodafone Idea has not revealed the reason behind the removal of the RedX plans from its online store.

What will happen to existing RedX users?

As per Telecom Talk, the existing RedX users can continue using the plans. Some existing users also reported that the RedX plans are no longer visible on the mobile app or the website. Vodafone is yet to comment on the same.

The Vi Rs 1099 postpaid plan is a flagship postpaid plan from Vi that gives unlimited data and 100SMS per month along with access to one year of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The plan also gives access to a year of Netflix, 1-year membership to Amazon Prime, and access to Disney+ Hotstar and VIP access to Vi movies and TV. It also gives access to international and domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, 4 times a year.

Vi also has top-tier family postpaid plans priced at Rs 1699 and Rs 2299. The Rs 1299 plan gives 300GB data and five connections. It gives access to Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Vi movies and TV. The Rs 1699 and Rs 2299 plans are REDX plans and give unlimited data with 3 and 5 connections respectively. The plans also give access to Prime Video, Netflix, and Vi movies and TV.