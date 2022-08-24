Vodafone users in Delhi NCR will get 5G services soon, company sends text message

Reliance Jio and Airtel are said to launch 5G services later this month. The third major telecom operator Vi (Vodafone-idea) is also working hard to launch its 5G services very soon. The company has reportedly sent a text message to users in the Delhi NCR region regarding the availability of 5G services in their area. Vi recently partnered with global leaders like Nokia and Ericsson for equipment required in its 5G rollout.

Several Vi users received a message about the rollout of 5G services in the Delhi NCR. The message noted, "Good News!! Vi network is being upgraded to 5G! Your network experience will now be superior, soon you will experience better coverage and superfast Internet service in Delhi-NCR with our Vi network." The company didn't reveal any specific date or timeline for the 5G launch. This was first report by 91Mobiles.

During the Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi said that 5G services will launch in India sooner than one can expect. Additionally, the PM also talked about 5G speed. He said that 5G will be at least 10 times faster than 4G.

As per reports, Reliance Jio and Airtel are expected to launch their 5G services later this month. The telecom companies haven't revealed too many details about the launch timeline yet. It is believed Jio will launch its 5G services at the company AGM on September 29, while Airtel is also said to launch its 5G services on the same at the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 event.

It is said that 5G services will reach 13 cities in the first phase of the rollout. These cities include Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Even in these cities, 5G should be available in limited areas, followed by stable release after a few weeks or months.

