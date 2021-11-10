Wait for 5G connectivity in India gets longer, suggests report

There is likely to be a delay in the rollout of the 5G network in India. The government had earlier suggested that the spectrum auctions for 5G would take place by the first quarter of 2022, but that is likely to be pushed further now. This is because telecom providers have sought additional time until May 2022 for the spectrum auctions from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), citing lack of readiness.

"DoT gave an extension for 5G trials for a period of six months. We received a letter from the DoT earlier this week," a telco source told ET. The publication also quoted a source who said a lot of work needs to be done for spectrum availability and its quantum. He was quoted saying that a lot of spectrum needed to be vacated by the defence and ISRO. India's Ministry of Defence currently holds spectrum in the 3300-3400 MHz band, and ISRO holds spectrum in the 3400-3425 Mhz band.

The report further noted that the telcos have found the current price for the average size of spectrum required to deploy 5G expensive. The deployment would require 100 Mhz of 5G spectrum in the 3.3-3.6 Ghz band. TRAI is reportedly consulting with stakeholders and will send them to the telecom department who will get them vetted by the Digital Communications Commission.

Earlier this year in May, the DoT had given telcos a go-ahead to carry out 5G trials in the country for six months. The duration of the trials included a time period of 2 months for procurement and setting up of the equipment. The department noted that each eligible TSP will also have to conduct trials in rural and semi-urban settings in addition to urban settings so that the benefit of 5G Technology is not confined to urban areas.

The experimental spectrum was given in various bands which include the mid-band (3.2 GHz to 3.67 GHz), the millimeter-wave band (24.25 GHz to 28.5 GHz), and the Sub-Gigahertz band (700 GHz). The TSPs were also allowed to use their existing spectrum owned by them (800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2500 MHz) for the conduct of 5G trials.



5G technology is expected to deliver improved user experience in terms of data download rates (expected to be 10 times that of 4G), up to three times greater spectrum efficiency, and ultra-low latency to enable Industry 4.0. The applications of 5G are across a wide range of sectors such as agriculture, education, health, transport, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and multiple applications of IoT (Internet of Things).



