Waiting for 5G support update? Here is when your phone will get it in India

5G service is now accessible in several parts of India, but not everyone can use it for several reasons. The first is, of course, you need to have a 5G-compatible phone. People also need to be in an eligible city to experience 5G. The telecom companies like Jio and Airtel have rolled out 5G services in select cities on a trial basis because not all the cities are 5G-ready. A user also needs to make changes to the mobile network settings to enable 5G.

But, what if you are not going through any of these issues? Well, there could be one more reason why you are not able to access 5G on your smartphone. Several manufacturers need to enable support for 5G by releasing a software update. Following which, the smartphone companies have confirmed the release timeline for 5G support.

Nothing phone 5G support

The Nothing Phone (1) users can access 5G services right away. The company has already started rolling out support for 5G and a lot of users confirmed the arrival of this update on Twitter. Users will be able to use both Airtel and Jio 5G.

OnePlus phone 5G support

This year, OnePlus released a bunch of 5G-ready phones in the market and even promoted them saying that is a future ready phone. However, it seems that it might be the last one to provide an update for 5G. As of now, the company hasn't yet revealed a timeline for its 5G phones.

Xiaomi phone 5G support

Xiaomi has announced that most of its phones will start getting an update for 5G support by Diwali, which is just around the corner. So, people can expect it the update to arrive soon. Tip: You can simply go to the settings section > software update to check whether your phone has received 5G update.

"Currently, 100% of our 5G smartphone models support the NSA network out of the box, wherein users can choose 'Prefer 5G' in network settings to connect to the 5G network. Whereas, for seamless SA support, we have already started rolling out the FOTA updates to select devices like Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, among others. Most devices will start receiving OTA updates by Diwali," Xiaomi India's President, Muralikrishnan B, said.

Motorola phone 5G support

The details revealed by Motorola say that the updates for Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 30 Fusion are already available, so users can head to their phone's settings section > software update to download it.

Other handsets such as Moto G62 5G, Moto G82 5G, and Moto Edge 30 will receive the 5G update on October 25. The Moto G71 5G, Moto Edge 30 Pro, Moto G51 5G, Moto Edge 20 Pro, Moto Edge 20, and Moto Edge 20 Fusion will get it on November 5.

Pixel, Samsung phone 5G support

Samsung has promised to push out an update for most of the devices in November, which is next month. Google is planning to drop a software update for the Pixel 6a in December, and it will also bring some features of the Pixel 7 series.

Apple iPhone 5G support

Apple has also announced that it is already working on releasing an update to enable 5G on all the compatible iPhones, but this will take time. The company has revealed that it plans to roll out an update by December this year.

Vivo phone 5G support

The company hasn't given an exact release date, but it did confirm that Vivo will release software updates sometime this month. This "will make most of the smartphones compatible with 5G SA," the company said.