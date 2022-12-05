Waiting for Nothing Phone (2)? It will not launch anytime soon, says founder Carl Pei

The Nothing Phone (1) made quite an impression with its unique design approach, aggressive pricing, and good enough specifications. Nothing's CEO Carl Pei surprised the world by introducing a 5G phone with an LED rear panel for notifications, which is customizable too. After the launch of the first Nothing phone, several people started asking Pei about the next generation and he finally broke his silence on this.

Pei has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) won't be coming anytime soon. So, one shouldn't expect it launch in the coming months. He explained on Twitter that the company would be focusing on the first product, instead of announcing a lot of phones straight in a year. Pei said that the brand is working on software and other things to offer a better experience to Nothing users.

"Phone (1) isn't launching anytime soon. We're focused on doing a few things well, and won't churn out dozens of products a year like many others. Phone (1) is our main focus. We're cooking something really great in terms of software, Android 13 OS and beyond," he said.

The company has promised to deliver three years of major Android OS updates and four years of security patches to the Nothing Phone (1). So far, Nothing has released software updates on a timely basis, but only time will tell, how long the brand will be able to maintain this and offer users a better experience.

To recall, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 32,999. Though, it is currently listed on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, which is for the 128GB storage model. The 5G phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and more. It has a punch-hole display design on the front.

It will be interesting to see how Pei would make people buy his next Nothing phone and what could be the strategy for it. The mixture of unique design, and good enough specs with a capable set of cameras worked well in Nothing's favour with aggressive pricing playing a major role. The Nothing fans might be a bit disappointed after knowing about the status of Phone (2), but they do need to keep in mind that Pei has just said it won't be coming in the next few months, but it will eventually come sometime next year.