The day-one revenue figure outpaced Wall Street's forecasts, nearly doubling Bank of America’s three-day benchmark of $1.9 billion and exceeding third-party analytics firm Sensor Tower’s 24-hour estimate of $2.36 billion by roughly 60%.

Set in the sun-drenched, neon-soaked streets of Vice City within the fictional state of Leonida, the game follows criminal duo Lucia and Jason. Its opening-day performance puts it in a league of its own across both gaming and film.

Beyond outpacing every major gaming launch in history, Grand Theft Auto VI also eclipsed Hollywood's biggest blockbusters. In just 24 hours, the title surpassed the entire lifetime global box office gross of Avengers: Endgame, which stands at roughly $2.94 billion, as well as 2026's top-grossing film, Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which earned $2.52 billion globally.

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"We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you," Rockstar Games stated in its official announcement.

While Rockstar has not disclosed a breakdown of post-launch unit sales or platform splits between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the commercial triumph arrives alongside universal critical acclaim. The title has tied with 1998's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as the highest-rated video game on review aggregator Metacritic with a score of 99.

Following the disclosure, Take-Two Interactive shares closed higher on Friday as investors look ahead to timelines for a PC release and the next iteration of GTA Online.