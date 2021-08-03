Want free deliveries on Zomato? Now, you can get them and here is how

Much like a smartphone variant, Zomato announced a "Pro Plus" membership on top of its Zompato Pro subscription on Monday. The membership stands for select customers, based on invites by the company itself. Naturally, I had been expecting one and I got it.

The limited-edition subscription promises free deliveries on all orders, regardless of price, distance or surge. Zomato says that it will abide by this promise even "during rains."

Till I received its invite yesterday, I had been subscribed to Zomato Pro. Though unlike Swiggy Super (on orders above some value), Zomato Pro does not necessarily offer free deliveries on orders. The "Pro Plus" thus comes as Zomato's attempt at free deliveries, to make you order more through the app.

Well, it works so far. In a day, I have ordered twice from Zomato since I upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. If you are such a regular Zomato user too, I can tell you that there is a substantial saving to be made here. Here is how.

Zomato Pro Plus benefits

The promise of free deliveries is not the only benefit of Zomato Pro Plus. Though it is the most important one so let us focus on it for now.

Zomato is offering two plans of Pro Plus. The annual one is priced at Rs 900, while a three-month plan is available for Rs 300. I chose the former, as it made sense to save an extra Rs 300 over 12 months here.

The average delivery fee I had to pay on each order prior to the Pro Plus was Rs 50. In the two orders I placed after upgrading to the membership, I made a saving of roughly Rs 100.

With the three to four orders I place every week, the cost of Pro Plus membership will be covered in just over a month. Rest, of course, is pure savings.

The deal makes some sense even for those who rarely order from Zomato. "Rare," I assume here to be a couple of orders a month. A distance fee of anything over Rs 30 per order should bring one very close to recovering the cost of Pro Plus membership in a year.

Other than free deliveries, Zomato promises exclusive deals to Pro Plus members. In case your favourite restaurant has one going at the time of ordering, you are good to save some extra bucks. Right now, the deals might not sound as great to those who used to go out for dining, with the Covid restrictions in place.

Zomato Pro Plus: How to avail?

If you have done the math and want to upgrade your Pro membership to Pro Plus, here is how you can.

Zomato Pro Plus is an invite-only subscription, which means you must receive an invite on your Zomato Pro account to upgrade your membership. Note that Zomato has sent the invite only to select Pro members. So even if you are a Pro member, there is no guarantee that you have or will receive an invite. If you are not a Zomato Pro member, you can forget about Pro Plus for now.

If you are among the lucky ones, you might have seen a hint at the invite first as a notification by Zomato on Monday afternoon. The pre-invite mentioned the subscription to be "launching in a few hours."

Since its launch, the membership upgrade appears in a small window on the bottom left, the first time you open your Zomato app. Select it and you will be redirected to the subscription page of Pro Plus, where the two plans are listed.

Just to see how persistent Zomato can be, I closed all these Pro Plus popups till now. So if you have closed it too, do not worry, as the option to upgrade will still be visible in the form of banners throughout Zomato app.

You can also look for the Pro Plus option in your Zomato account settings. For this, open your user account by tapping on the top-right icon. In the list that opens, an option titled "Your Membership" will show you your current Zomato membership, and if you have an option to upgrade it to Pro Plus.

If you are invited, you can easily opt for any of the two subscription plans of Pro Plus. The subscription fee will be added to the next order you place with Zomato and can be paid for at the time.