Want Google Maps on smartwatches? Fitbit watches now offer it

Google Maps is something that comes in handy and is pretty useful while traveling somewhere. The good news is it is now available on Fibit watches too. People who have Fitbit Sense 2 or Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches will be able to use Google Maps. However, the update is only available for Android phone users and iPhone owners will have to wait until 2023, which is not that far away.

If you have downloaded the official Fitbit app on your smartphone, then you will be able to see Google Maps option in the profile section. Once you tap on it, the app gives you the option to set up Google Maps navigation on your Fitbit device. Once set up is done, you will notice Maps in your watch's app list. You will be required to grant some of the permissions to the app. However, it doesn't seem to work the way it is tended to, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

People are reportedly getting basic features. Fitbit users will be able to use Google Maps for driving, which will get enabled automatically. However, this auto-start feature is not available for walking or cycling. People can go to the settings to use Maps for different activities. The feature is accessible on Fitbit's companion app, which suggests that the company is yet to enable step-by-step navigation on the smartwatches.

It is important to keep in mind that one will have to start navigation via their Android smartphone, which means that you will need to carry your device everywhere and you can't just use Maps with the smartwatch. This also means that you will have to make sure that your watch doesn't get disconnected from the phone.

You will rarely see the Google Maps app on smartwatches. The popular watches from Amazfit, Xiaomi, and Garmin also don't have them. Some Samsung watches feature it to offer users a better and more convenient experience. The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are targeted toward users looking for an all-rounder performance, and they carry price tags of Rs 20,499 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

The Fitbit Sense 2 can track sleeping patterns and stress levels. It can log activities and keep track of sleep. It even comes with abilities, such as 40 exercise modes, GPS, heart rate tracking, skin temperature measurement, and a new body response sensor. The Versa 4 additionally offers ECG tracking. The watches do not run on WearOS by Google.