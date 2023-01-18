Want to be a Flight Attendant at Netflix? you can earn up to Rs 3 crore per year

Streaming giant Netflix is looking for a flight attendant to join its "Dream Crew". Before you assume, Netflix is not looking for a person to play the character of a flight attendant in its new web series, the company is actually looking for a flight crew for one of its private jets near its Los Gatos headquarters in San Jose, California. The job is listed on the official website of Netflix. The streaming giant has also announced handsome salaries and lucrative offers for the candidates.

Netflix mentions on its website that it is offering a lead position for a Northern California-based Flight Attendant. The company further mentions that the suitable candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation. The SJC-based flight attendant will be the primary Flight Attendant on a Super Midsize Jet.

"This is a lead position for a Northern California-based Flight Attendant, and the right candidate will be professionally trained in cabin and passenger safety and aircraft emergency evacuation. As you travel, you embrace the Netflix culture of Freedom and Responsibility, allowing you to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation. You also demonstrate the independent judgment, discretion and outstanding customer service skills necessary to provide a seamless experience for our passengers,"the job description says.

The flight attendant will report to the flight manager and will be required to perform pre-flight inspection of all cabin, galley and cockpit emergency equipment. The attendant will also be required to conduct a briefing about safety and emergency procedures before each flight and ensure that the cabin is secure before the aircraft begins to taxi, takeoff and land.

Netflix wants the aspirant to be flexible to work on a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel. They will also be required to work on weekends, holidays and extended travel periods. And most importantly, the flight attendant should be fit enough to be able to stand for long hours.

Apart from that, the flight attendant should be able to "assist with purchasing aircraft stock prior to trips, ability to lift and carry up to 30 lbs when loading and stocking the aircraft, capable of long periods of standing, able to help with baggage loading as necessary," Netflix says.

Netflix is ready to offer a high salary package for the role. The company notes that it isw willing to offer anything between $60,000 and $385,000. So in other words, the Netflix flight attendant can draw a salary of up to Rs 3 crore per year. "This market range is based on total compensation (vs. only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy. Netflix is a unique culture and environment. Learn more here," the company says.



