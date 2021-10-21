Want to buy iPhone 13 Pro in India? You may have to wait for long as supply runs low

The iPhone 13 entered the Indian market to a hearty reception last month, as Apple fans hailed the company's latest phone for all its improvements over the previous generation iPhones. Apple's best camera, most powerful processor and larger batteries than before, the iPhone 13 ranked well on all fronts. Now it seems that the demand is running high, supplies are low and consumers who want to buy the iPhone 13 Pro or the Pro Max are faced with a long wait.

The supply of the iPhone 13 is running low across the world, mostly aggravated by the chip shortage. But in India, in the case of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro, the scene is rather dire. Consumers are not finding them in stores, with most stores hinting that the supply would improve in a few weeks.

Currently, one of the easiest ways to order the iPhone of your choice is from the official Apple Store online. The Apple Store has "availability" for all iPhone 13 models (at the time of writing), and you can order iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the colour and storage of your choice. But there is a delay in the delivery. In most cases, the delivery date for an iPhone 13 ordered from Apple India store is between November 17 to November 24.

There isn't much good news for those who would not want to wait for that long. The iPhone 13 series seems to be in very limited availability across Apple authorised retailers. Most of the retailers do not have stock for the new iPhones, while those who do have very limited variants on offer.

We reached out to several dealers across Delhi-NCR to check the ground reality. More than 50 per cent of stores we spoke to denied having any of the iPhone 13 models on sale. When asked for a reason, they mentioned that they have not received any shipments, i.e. no iPhone 13 units have been supplied to them yet. These retailers were also clueless about when the stock would be available.

Others, who said they have the iPhone 13 on sale, have select variants available for the customers. For instance, one of the retailers only had iPhone 13 mini in stock and other models were expected to be available by Monday. Yet another only had iPhone 13 Red colour, 256GB model available for sale. This store expected to restock with other variants in the next one to two weeks.

Reports of such limited availability of iPhone 13 can even be found on social media. As people in India struggle to buy the iPhone 13 of their choice, many have taken to Twitter to complain about the unavailability. Navkendar Singh, an analyst at IDC India, even highlighted an intriguing cross-selling scheme dwelling on this shortage of iPhones. In a tweet, he mentioned that a reseller promised him the iPhone 13 of his choice the very next day, provided he bought insurance cover for the phone that cost Rs 12,000.

While the low supply of the iPhone 13 is a problem for Apple because the company may end up missing out on some festive sale frenzy before Diwali on November 4, it is also a good problem to have.

In the last few years, demand for the iPhone in India has skyrocketed, largely propelled by the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12. It is expected that the iPhone 13, which is priced at Rs 79,900, is going to follow in the footsteps of the iPhone 12 and set new records for Apple in India. A report by the Economic Times on Thursday noted that in Q3, 2021, Apple is likely to ship 2 million iPhones in India, the highest ever in a quarter for the company.