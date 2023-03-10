Want to buy iPhone 14? The phone will be available at lowest ever price on Flipkart tomorrow

Flipkart will be hosting Big Saving Days sale starting tomorrow, March 11. The sale will continue until March 15 on the platform. During the sale, the e-commerce platform will offer big discounts on consumer electronics, including smartphones. The teaser suggests that the latest iPhone models will also be up for grabs at a discount.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale teaser reveals that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be available at a discounted price. While the platform hasn't revealed the exact discounted price yet, the teaser shows that the iPhone 14 will be available for under Rs 70,000. In addition, there will also be a bank offer that will further cut the price of the phone. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus will also be available at lowest-ever price since its launch.

Currently, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 in India. This price is for the base model with 128GB of internal storage. The 256GB storage and 512GB storage models are priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. Coming to the iPhone 14 Plus, the phone starts at a price of Rs 89,900 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage models are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

Now, if you wish to upgrade your old iPhone, which between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus should you buy?

If you want a bigger iPhone, then the iPhone 14 Plus makes more sense. But then, if you like compact phones, the iPhone 14 is the one for you. As far as the specifications are concerned both the phones offer several design and almost the same set of specifications. The iPhone 14 offers a 6.1-inch liquid retina display, A15 Bionic chipset, up to 512GB storage, a dual rear camera system and the latest iOS software.

Now you would think, since iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 offer similar set of specifications and design, which among the two should you opt for. Well, the iPhone 13, in my opinion, is now an old phone, which also means it won't be updated as much as the iPhone 14 in terms of software. So, getting the iPhone 14 makes more sense right now. Meanwhile, Apple is working on its next-generation flagship device, possibly dubbed the iPhone 15, and will unveil it later this year. As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the iPhone 15 will be much upgraded when compared to the iPhone 14, in terms of design as well as specifications. Apple still hasn't revealed anything about the iPhone 15 yet.