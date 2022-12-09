Want to buy new iPhone 14 for cheap? How to track prices on Flipkart?

The iPhone 14 is available with a temporary price cut on Flipkart. Currently, the base 128GB variant is available for Rs 78,740, down from the MRP of Rs 79,900. If you own an HDFC Bank credit card, then the platform is offering an additional Rs 5,000 off. However, is this the best deal on the iPhone 14 right now? What if you want to buy the iPhone 14 for cheaper and want an effective way to track it? There's a neat solution.

To track prices on Flipkart, users can download the price tracker extension on Google Chrome. It is available for free and it does not take up too much space. It may affect the speed of the browser on PCs with low-end specifications.

If you're able to download the extension successfully, there are going to be two options on the landing page of any product, in this case, iPhone 14. You can click on 'set instant price drop alert' to get notifications whenever the price falls. There's also a 'check price history of product' option to track the price history of the smartphone.

In this case, the iPhone 14's price dropped to its lowest on November 23 to Rs 77,400. The price may drop even further, but in that case, it would be next year.

If you still want an affordable iPhone, then the iPhone 13 is a good option to consider, which is available for Rs 69,990. The price tracker extension shows that the iPhone 13's price dropped to its lowest on September 23 to Rs 57,890 -- around a sale period.

Flipkart may host its next sale event in January or February, and customers can buy an iPhone with a price cut. But do remember, stocks during sale events finish quickly, and there's a good chance you may struggle to get an iPhone for cheap.