Want to experience 5G? 116 mobile phones already available in market are 5G ready

Brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and all have 5G-ready software already installed on all supported phones.

A list of mobile handsets which are 5G enabled is available on Airtel's website. Notably, these handsets don't need any update.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently running in eight cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.

Reliance Jio is currently testing the service in four cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

Telecom players Airtel and Jio are spearheading the next-gen network services.

Airtel says that people will get 20 to 30 times higher speed than 4G in terms of voice call quality and high-speed internet.

According to the company, customers can enjoy 5G services on their existing data plans until roll-out is complete. No SIM change needed, existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

According to a report by Ookla, Airtel 5G Plus download speed in Delhi was recorded at 197.98mbps, whereas it was 271.07mbps in Mumbai. In Kolkata, Airtel 5G medium downloaded speed reached 33.83 Mbps and Varanasi got the highest at 516.57mbps.

India showing the way to world: Ashwini Vaishnaw

While on one hand India is gearing up for 5G, work on 6G has already begun.

Telecommunication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who has been keeping a tab on technological developments, believes that India will take a lead in 6G.

6G is the sixth generation mobile system standard currently under development for wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks.

6G will be faster than 5G and will completely eliminate issues - call drops, buffering, reaching the remotest corners of the country.

Explaining the push by the government, the IT Minister said, "It is the government's aim to make India the technological hub of the world. The time for granting approvals to the telecom industry has come down to 7 days from earlier 300 days. Make in India is our focus", he said.

List of smartphones that are 5G ready

Realme smartphones

Realme 8s 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme Narzo 30pro 5G, Realme X7 5G, Realme X7pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme X50 Pro, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT ME, Realme GT NEO2, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 9 SE, Realme GT2, Realme GT 2 pro, Realme GT NEO3, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme Narzo 50 pro, Realme 9i GT, Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT Neo 3T 150W.

Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11X, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Redmi 11 Prime + 5G, Redmi K50i

Poco smartphones

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco F3 GT, Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 Pro

Oppo smartphones

Oppo Reno5G Pro, Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno7, Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 pro, Oppo K10 5G

Vivo smartphones

Vivo X50 Pro , Vivo V20 Pro , Vivo X60 Pro+ , Vivo X60 , Vivo X60 Pro , Vivo V21 5G , Vivo V21e , Vivo X70 Pro , Vivo X70 Pro+ , Vivo Y72 5G , Vivo V23 5G , Vivo V23 Pro 5G , Vivo V23e 5G , Vivo T1 5G, Vivo Y75 5G, Vivo T1 Pro, Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo Y55 5G, Vivo Y55s 5G.

iQOO smartphones

iQOO 3 5G, iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5 5G, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO Z6, iQOO 9T.

OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 9RT.

