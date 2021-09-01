Want to turn low-res photo into high-res? New Google AI is crazy good at it

There are times when we wish a distorted, low-image was not the way it was because the same image would make for a great image had the quality been better and in high resolution. Google notes that super resolution models transform a low-resolution image into a detailed high resolution image. Super resolution can be used to restore old family portraits and to improve medical imaging systems. Google notes that the Diffusion models were originally proposed in 2015 but have seen a revival now due to their training stability and their promising sample quality results on image and audio generation.

Now, Google's Research team has introduced two new approaches which use machine learning to enhance images. Google has introduced two models including SR3 -- Image Super-Resolution and CDM -- Class-Conditional ImageNet Generation which according to Google "push the boundaries of the image synthesis quality for diffusion models."

Google notes that the SR3 is a super-resolution diffusion model that takes as input a low-resolution image, and builds a corresponding high-resolution image from pure noise. "The model is trained on an image corruption process in which noise is progressively added to a high-resolution image until only pure noise remains. It then learns to reverse this process, beginning from pure noise and progressively removing noise to reach a target distribution through the guidance of the input low-resolution image," Google noted in a blog post.

Google noted that SR3 works efficiently when upscaling portraits and natural images. It showed a "confusion rate" of nearly 50 per cent while existing methods only go up to 34 per cent when used to 8x upscale faces.

Google saw a positive result in the SR3 model and introduced the CDM model which further enhances the picture's resolution. The next model is CDM which Google notes is a "class-conditional diffusion model trained on ImageNet data to generate high-resolution natural images." Google has posted a set of picture examples that show low-resolution photos upscaled in a cascade. A 32×32 photo can be enhanced to 64×64 and then 256×256. A 64×64 photo can be upscaled to 256×256 and then 1024×1024.



Google will also introduce a new data augmentation technique called conditioning augmentation, that will further improve the sample quality results of CDM. "Conditioning augmentation refers to applying data augmentation to the low-resolution input image of each super-resolution model in the cascading pipeline," Google explained. These augmentations prevent each super-resolution model from overfitting to its lower resolution conditioning input, eventually leading to better higher resolution sample quality for CDM.



